Reports: Cory Schlesinger of the Phoenix Suns expected to become next Texas S&C coach

Following the departure of former Texas Longhorns basketball strength and conditioning coach John Reilly, who joined former head coach Chris Beard from the Texas Tech Red Raiders, new head coach Rodney Terry is expected to hire Phoenix Suns Director of Performance Chris Schlesinger, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Cory Schlesinger of the Phoenix Suns is expected to be hired as Texas' head strength and conditioning coach, @InsideTexas @GHamilton_On3 has learned.



Schlesinger has worked with the Suns since 2019 after serving as the Director of Basketball Performance at Stanford for three years, Director of Basketball Performance at UAB for three years, and Director of Strength and Conditioning at Santa Clara University for two years. The Berea College graduate also founded Not Done Yet Performance in 2021.

