Reports: Cory Schlesinger of the Phoenix Suns expected to become next Texas S&C coach

Following the departure of former Texas Longhorns basketball strength and conditioning coach John Reilly, who joined former head coach Chris Beard from the Texas Tech Red Raiders, new head coach Rodney Terry is expected to hire Phoenix Suns Director of Performance Chris Schlesinger, according to multiple reports on Monday.
Cory Schlesinger of the Phoenix Suns is expected to be hired as Texas' head strength and conditioning coach, @InsideTexas @GHamilton_On3 has learned.— Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) June 5, 2023
Schlesinger has worked with the Suns since 2019 after serving as the Director of Basketball Performance at Stanford for three years, Director of Basketball Performance at UAB for three years, and Director of Strength and Conditioning at Santa Clara University for two years. The Berea College graduate also founded Not Done Yet Performance in 2021.
Here’s his bio from LinkedIn:
Cory Schlesinger is a world-class expert/coach in the world of Sports Performance. He has served as a Director of Performance for over 10 years at the highest level of collegiate athletics, and now entering his fourth season in the same capacity in the NBA.
Coach Schlesinger has presented his knowledge and experience across all forms of media, as well as on-stage nationally and internationally.
In his time, he has revolutionized In-Season Training for Team Sport athletes that is currently being adopted, practiced, and researched around the world. With this evolution, Cory has put energy into spreading this model through online education.
Outside of coaching, Schlesinger is an innovator and entrepreneur by founding NOT DONE YET Performance, where in collaboration with his wife (Dr. Shirine Gharib), plans on re-shaping fitness and high performance with one-of-a-kind strength equipment, along with world-class consultation with high-end clientele.
In his history, he has trained multiple Olympic Gold Medalists, NFL, UFC, won a National Championship with Stanford Men’s Golf, and served as a Sports Nutritionist for MLS’s San Jose Earthquakes.
With still being in the front-side of his coaching career, Cory wants to push the boundaries of what is traditionally known as “Sports Performance” and create new opportunities for Strength Coaches and all fitness experts alike.
