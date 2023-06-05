Texas to face No. 8 Stanford in Palo Alto Super Regional

Go west, young men.

The Texas Longhorns are headed to the Palo Alto Super Regional after the No. 8 Stanford Cardinal defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 at Sunken Diamond on Monday to win a third elimination game and advance.

A pitcher’s duel early in the game with Texas A&M starter Nathan Dettmer trying to overcome a largely disappointing season was steadily turned into a comfortable win for a Stanford team that scored runs from the fifth inning through the eighth inning.

As the Aggies stranded 10 runners on seven hits, the Cardinal went 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position to produce the regional-defining clutch knocks necessary to advance.

Designated hitter Braden Montgomery went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored, buoyed by a two-run home run from catcher Malcom Moore in the sixth inning to create decisive separation.

In the first relief appearance for Stanford left-hander Quinn Matthews this season, the Cardinal ace pitched four innings of scoreless baseball, providing the bridge to left-handed closer Ryan Bruno, whose high-90s fastball and high-level slider slammed the door on the Aggies with three strikeouts to end the game and the regional.