Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Michael Huff earns spot on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Texas Longhorns alum Michael Huff – one of Texas’ most decorated defensive backs – recently earned a spot on this year’s College Football Hall of Fame ballot, Inside Texas reports.
More on Huff’s decorated Longhorn career, from Inside Texas: “Huff, an Irving (Texas) Nimitz product, won the Texas football program’s first Jim Thorpe Award in 2005. He was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection, a unanimous All-American, and part of the Longhorns’ 2005 national championship team. He was named the defensive MVP of Texas’ 2006 Rose Bowl win over USC thanks to his 12 tackles, fumble recovery, and pivotal stuff of Lendale White that set up Texas’ final game-winning drive. He also was a member of the Longhorn track program for one season. Huff, also a member of the Texas Hall of Honor, recorded 318 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 44 pass breakups, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during his UT career.”
Huff would go on to be selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas baseball’s super regional versus the Stanford Cardinal is set for 5pm Saturday.
Supers are set.https://t.co/lyxSbs9fRq pic.twitter.com/qe551nN85c— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 6, 2023
