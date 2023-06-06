Reacts Survey: Will Texas get past Stanford, reach 39th College World Series?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Since losing in the Long Beach Regional Finals in 2017, David Pierce and the Longhorns have been perfect in the opening weekend of the NCAA postseason.

That continued in Coral Gables, FL with wins against Louisiana and regional host No. 9 Miami - including a 10-6 win against the Hurricanes on Monday to send the Longhorns to the Super Regionals for the 3rd straight season.

The Longhorns will also try to make it three straight appearances in the College World Series but will have to get past No. 8 Stanford.

The Cardinal will host Texas after winning back-to-back games against Texas A&M (I’ll let you take a second to wipe the tears from your eyes) and host the Horns this weekend.

Will Texas make it back to Omaha for the 39th time?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/HJNACK/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back later in the week for the SB Nation Reacts Results!