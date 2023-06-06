Rodney Terry announces Texas staff changes

On Tuesday, Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry announced adjustments to his coaching staff — the addition of Frank Haith as an assistant, the elevation of Steve McClain from special assistant to the head coach to assistant coach, and naming Chris Odgen as general manager. In addition, Brandon Chappell returns for his second season on the Forty Acres as an assistant coach.

Texas reportedly hired Haith nearly two months ago from Memphis, where he coached for one season under Penny Hardaway. Haith has 34 years of coaching experience, including head coaching stints at Miami, Missouri, and Tulsa that amounted to 18 total seasons during which he compiled a record of 343-237 (.591).

Haith also served as an assistant for the Longhorns under Rick Barnes for three seasons in the early 2000s, including two campaigns working with Terry. In Austin, Haith helped recruit and/or develop Chris Owens, T.J. Ford, Royal Ivey, LaMarcus Aldridge, P.J. Tucker, and Daniel Gibson.

With 41 years of coaching experience, McClain served as the head coach at Wyoming and Illinois-Chicago for 14 combined season in addition to assistant coaching jobs at Georgia, Indiana, Colorado, and TCU, as well as 10 years spent at the junior college level. McClain joined the staff last season as special assistant to the head coach.

The head coach at UT Arlington when former head coach Chris Beard was hired at Texas, Odgen returned to the Forty Acres as the program’s managing director for parts of two seasons before moving onto Terry’s bench when Beard was suspended and then terminated. Odgen has 20 years of coaching experience and played for the Horns under Barnes from 1999 to 2003.

Notably absent from the announcement and the staff directory are former assistant and special assistant to the head coach Bob Donewald Jr. and a strength and conditioning coach — Texas is expected to hire Cory Schlesinger from the Phoenix Suns.