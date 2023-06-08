Four-star OL Daniel Cruz announces top four schools

With official visit season now in full swing, we continue to see some of the nation’s top recruits narrow down their list of contenders as we inch closer and closer to August.

Earlier today, four star North Richland Hills (TX) Richland offensive linemen Daniel Cruz announced that his recruitment is now down to four finalists.

Cruz has long been a high priority recruit for Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood, so it comes to no surprise that the Longhorns were named a finalist along with Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

Since offering Cruz last summer, the Longhorns have hosted the blue chip offensive lineman several times on campus and have made sure he knew he was at the top of their board at the position. While Cruz currently plays tackle, he has been pegged as someone who will kick inside and play center and guard at the collegiate level.

Texas didn’t sign an offensive linemen in their 2023 recruiting class that projects to center, and it looks like they have become laser focused on Cruz this cycle and having him fill that need this time around.

Cruz visited Ohio State last weekend officially and he will visit Texas A&M this weekend before being in Austin later this month.

The Longhorns are trending heavily for Cruz across the recruiting networks at this time, but they will still need to close the deal and earn his commitment.