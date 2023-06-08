Reacts Results: Longhorns fans optimistic for return to Omaha

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

A week after doubting Texas could reach the Super Regionals, the Longhorns have changed their tune heading into this weekend's games against the Stanford Cardinal.

When asked in this week’s survey who will win the series, 75% of the voters chose the Horns to upset No. 8 Stanford.

Texas advanced to the Super Regionals after a perfect weekend in Coral Gables - winning their opening game against Louisiana to advance to the winner's bracket and dealing No. 9 Miami back-to-back losses.

The first pitch for Saturday’s game in Palo Alto is scheduled for 5 pm CST on ESPN 2 with Games 2 and an if-necessary Game 2 TBD.