Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers among preseason Heisman Trophy candidates

The 2023 Heisman Trophy race is already underway, even if the season is months away.
The Texas Longhorns returning starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, a redshirt sophomore, is among the early frontrunners. Here’s how On3 reasoned with Ewers’ early lead in the odds: “Easily the Big 12’s most likely Heisman Trophy contender, Ewers was officially anointed QB1 for the Longhorns this spring after holding off Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning. The former No. 1 overall recruit flashed his 5-star talent against Alabama and Oklahoma last season, but he also struggled with injuries and inconsistencies. But after a strong spring and surrounded by the best supporting cast of playmakers not at Ohio State, Ewers should have a monster sophomore season. Beat Alabama in Week 2 or take Texas to the Big 12 Championship and Ewers will be among the favorites to win the award come the end of the year.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
ON HER SIXTH JUMP, ACKELIA SMITH IS THE 2023 NCAA LONG JUMP NATIONAL CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/JgnTCrpdh7— Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) June 9, 2023
