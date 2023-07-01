Four-star WR Parker Livingstone commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail with the addition of wide receiver Parker Livingstone to the class of 2024 on Saturday.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Parker Livingstone tells me he has Committed to Texas!



The 6’4 190 WR from Dallas, TX chose the Longhorns over LSU, South Carolina, & Georgia



“Staying home… HOOK’EM ”https://t.co/hBP7ZfnwGu pic.twitter.com/rBfMMaIL94 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2023

“The coaching staff is the best staff I’ve met, they’re amazing,” Livingstone told On3. “I also think I have the best opportunity to play early. The culture and the history at Texas is unmatched to any program, the best out there.”

Another receiver with a long body that will support adding weight without sacrificing the track speed, the four-star prospect out of Lovejoy was a hotly-contested recruitment between future and current SEC schools. Livingstone boasted 35 scholarship offers, including the Texas A&M Aggies, Arkansas Razorbacks, and the LSU Tigers, but ultimately settled on two visits in June — the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Longhorns.

Long thought to be a Texas lean, Livingstone made it to campus as a part of the star-studded final weekend of June, shutting down his recruitment and joining the class only days after seeing the Forty Acres.

Thank you for an amazing weekend in Austin #HookEm’ pic.twitter.com/5tgXrs7TKU — Parker Livingstone (@ParkerL06) June 25, 2023

Coming in at 6’3, 185 pounds, Livingstone provides a big target that is just as comfortable catching the ball on a wide receiver screen and making a defender miss as he is going downfield against coverage. As a junior, he accounted for 908 yards and 12 touchdowns on 52 receptions for the Leopards, helping lead them to a second-place finish in district and a second-round playoff appearance before ultimately losing to eventual champion South Oak Cliff.

He becomes the second wide receiver in the class, joining Smithson Valley’s Freddie Dubose in the fold for new wide receivers coach Chris Jackson. Livingstone is a consensus four-star prospect ranked No. 296 overall in the class, the No. 45 wide receiver, and No. 50 in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Momentum continues to build for the Longhorns on the recruiting trail, specifically offensively, becoming the sixth commitment in the class of 2024 since the start of June and the ninth pledge overall.

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

Livingstone already possesses good size at 6’3, 185 pounds and profiles as an outside receiver at the next level. Has the frame that will allow him to continue to add good weight as he continues to fill out. Possesses a strong athletic profile as a three-sport athlete (football, baseball, and track). Has good play speed that is backed up by track times (posted a PR of 21.69 in the 200m in 2022 and 54.65 in the 400m). Shows the ability to get clean releases even when defensive backs are walked up on him. Shows good, deceptive movements in his route running that creates separation from defenders. Shows good hands on tape and the ability and willingness to high point the football. He does body catch at times, but that not to the point I question his hands. Does have a tendency to try to one hand catch balls rather than attack with both hands in some situations. Possesses good deep speed down the field and shows to be pretty elusive for his size. Shows the good competitive toughness both as a pass catcher as well as a blocker on the perimeter. He he needs to become more technically sound as a blocker so that he doesn’t lose defenders as much, but he shows the willingness when the ball is not in his hands. Overall, I really like Livingstone’s athletic profile and upside. He has shown strong production the past two years despite having another strong receiver in Kyle Parker also being on the roster and I am anxious to see how he fares in his senior year where he will be the clear number one.