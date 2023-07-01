Four-star DL Alex January commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns need some additions in the trenches ahead of the move to the SEC and landed the first defensive lineman of the class with the addition of consensus three-star prospect Alex January on Saturday.

The son of former Texas defender Mike January, the big-bodied lineman jumps off the film, which shows in his 25 offers that include the Oklahoma Sooners and the hometown TCU Horned Frogs. January ultimately narrowed it down to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the LSU Tigers, the Florida State Seminoles, and the Longhorns to receive visits in the busy June visit window.

Ranked No. 467 overall and as the No. 47 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite out of Duncanville, January was a key piece of a defense that held nine of their 15 opponents to 10 points or fewer en route to an undefeated state championship. Coming in at 6’4, 325 pounds, January will be a big-bodied presence in the middle of a defense that makes space for the playmaking linebackers in Pete Kwiatkowski’s system.

January is commitment No. 10 in the class of 2024 for the Longhorns, but just the second defensive player and the first defensive lineman of the group. Davis and Kwiatkowski have prioritized stacking talent in the trenches ahead of the move to the SEC, with January representing the commitment No. 13 on the defensive line or edge for the Longhorns in the last three cycles.

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

January already owns a massive frame, as he is listed in the 6’4-6’5 range and just over 320 pounds. I’d imagine he will lean up some once he arrives on campus to make sure he doesn’t get too big, but he already possesses the prototypical size for a nose tackle that you want. January doesn’t possess great ball get off at this stage in his development, but he makes up for it with his ability to use his hands, his ability to anchor against the run, and his play strength. January does a good job of winning the hands battle and getting his arms extended. Rarely concedes ground at the line of scrimmage and does a good job of stacking and shedding blockers. Strong enough to put guards and centers in the laps of ball carriers and quarterbacks. Will need to focus on playing with low pads and hat due to his height. Pretty raw as a pass rusher at this stage, as he is primarily a power rusher who wants to work the bull rush. Has a look of a player that will get lots of work on early downs and run-heavy scenarios due to his ability to muddy the picture between the guards. I think he is a guy that likely redshirts when he arrives on campus for that first year, as they try to trim him up and get him ready to go for that second year on campus.