2023 three-star F Devon Pryor commits to Texas

New Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry and his staff have a second member of the 2023 recruiting class following Monday’s commitment from Houston PSAT-XEA Academy forward Devon Pryor, who is reclassifying from the 2024 class.

First, I would like to announce that I will be reclassifying up to the class of 2023. Lastly I will be committing to the University of Texas. @RodneyTerry @Bzochappell @TexasMBB @ed_haskins @CoachDJ__ @onetimelegends @PSATAcademy pic.twitter.com/IA8bVXgMNm — Devon Pryor (@pryor_devon) July 10, 2023

“The relationship with coach Terry and coach Chappell and the rest of the staff has been the best,” Pryor told On3. “Plus the communication and support they’ve shown is unmatched. Texas has always been one of those schools that I’ve kept up with through my basketball career. I’ve seen the talent that has gone through and I believe I can be one of those guys and so do they. It’s a winning culture and a phenomenal place to be.”

A 6’7, 180-pounder, Pryor held offers from Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma State, Penn State, TCU, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech. After receiving an offer from the Tigers in early May, Pryor pledged to LSU several days later before decommitting last month.

Pryor a three-star prospect by 247Sports who ranks as the No. 122 player nationally and the No. 28 small forward, according to the service’s 2024 rankings.

The Houston product joins former Kansas guard signee Chris Johnson in a 2023 class for the Longhorns that once included Ron Holland and AJ Johnson, both consensus five-star prospects, before both players opted for professional contracts.

Extremely lean and lanky, Pryor is dangerous as a finisher in the open court, but profiles as a redshirt candidate due to his need to gain strength and potentially retool a jump shot that features an extremely low release.