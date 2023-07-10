Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian is ‘fired up’ about his 2023 quarterback room

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is an excitable guy.

Still, he rarely gives position rooms the credit of being fired up about them, specifically.

That’s not he case for the quarterbacks room this year.

“I’m really fired up about the quarterback room,” said Sarkisian, after bragging in-depth on Quinn Ewers’ offseason performance so far, per 247Sports. “We are a very talented group. Maalik Murphy is a guy who just hasn’t been able to stay healthy for us. But he’s very talented. Great leadership ability. Unique arm talent to throw it all over the field.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

247Sports: College football: Texas, LSU defenses among most improved units ahead of 2023 season

Inside Texas: The Texas basketball roster was built with patience

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Will the Longhorns’ defense take the next step forward?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Previewing Texas Longhorns players and signees in the 2023 MLB Draft

Four-star ATH Aeryn Hampton commits to Texas over Alabama

2023 three-star F Devon Pryor commits to Texas

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Latest intel as Texas continues its recruiting surge

247Sports: Four-star LB Kamar Mothudi set to commit on the 247Sports YouTube Channel

247Sports: Elite DL Dominick McKinley’s mother goes in-depth on Texas official visit

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: High-priority recruitments nearing their end, updates on five-star targets, DL prospect battles

Inside Texas: Blake Ivy closing in on an SEC decision

Inside Texas: T.J. Lindsey to visit Texas and Auburn ahead of decision

Inside Texas: Decisions, decisions loom for a number of key Texas targets

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Sunday recruiting intel

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Who has the best offensive line? Ranking Big 12 football by positions

Austin American-Statesman: Which matchup ranks No. 1 among Big 12’s 105 football games in 2023?

247Sports: Texas opponent early scouting report: Oklahoma

Our Daily Bears: 2023 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: UCF

Frogs O’ War: TCU Baseball 3B Brayden Taylor selected 19th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays in first round of MLB Draft

Frogs O’ War: 2023 TCU Football Preview: Special teams

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Elly De La Cruz stole three bases in 30 seconds

SB Nation: Victor Wembanyama proved why Summer League hot takes are so dumb

SB Nation: Northwestern football’s shocking hazing scandal, explained

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Patience has been key for Texas men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry. Example A: