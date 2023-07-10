Texas OF Dylan Campbell selected No. 136 by the Los Angeles Dodgers

Texas Longhorns junior outfielder Dylan Campbell was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in the fourth round with the No. 136 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

With the pick by the Dodgers, Campbell became the first Texas player chosen in this year’s draft.

A 5’11, 205-pounder who starred as a running back at Houston Strake Jesuit, Campbell opted to pursue baseball in college by signing with the Longhorns as the No. 500 player nationally and the No. 108 shortstop in the 2020 recruiting class, according to Perfect Game.

Despite Campbell’s projection as a middle infielder, the ascent of Mitchell Daly as the team’s second baseman in 2021 limited Campbell’s playing time to 32 games with 12 starts, including seven games in left field, three games at second base, and two games as a designated hitter. Campbell struggled at the plate, batting .189 with three doubles and one homer.

In 2022, Campbell made the move to the outfield for good, playing in 65 games with 347 starts, hitting .267 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, and 40 runs scored while leading the team with 14 stolen bases. After overcoming a slow start, Campbell finished strong with four home runs, five RBI, nine runs scored, and three stolen bases in the postseason, including a 3-for-5 performance in an elimination game in the Super Regional against East Carolina that featured a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and a walk-off RBI single in the ninth.

The No. 171 prospect in the 2023 draft by MLB.com, Campbell started slowly again in 2023 while facing significantly heightened expectations before finding his rhythm at the plate on the way to setting the school and conference records with a 38-game hitting streak during which he raised his average from .229 to .340.

A line-drive hitter with home-run power, Campbell raised his slugging percentage from .494 as a sophomore to .603 as a junior thanks to 19 doubles and 13 home runs. He also stole 26 bases and only struck out in less than 18 percent of his at bats — Campbell’s bat-to-ball skills are impressive and his takes advantage of them once he reaches base.

In the field, Campbell hasn’t yet shown that he can play center fielder, his likely professional position, but he does have above-average speed and an elite arm that helped him produce eight outfield assists in 2023.

The slot bonus for Campbell’s draft position is $473,700.