Texas LHP Lucas Gordon selected by the Chicago White Six with the No. 179 pick

Texas Longhorns junior left-handed pitcher Lucas Gordon was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday with the No. 179 overall pick.

A 6’1, 190-pounder out of Los Angeles, Gordon signed with Texas in the 2020 recruiting class ranked as the No. 217 overall player and the No. 24 left-handed pitcher, according to Perfect Game. In high schools, Gordon played for the 15U USA Baseball National Team and the 18U USA Baseball National Team that won the silver medal in South Korea in 2019.

After arriving on the Forty Acres, Gordon pitched in 19 games with one start as a true freshman, posting a 3.32 ERA and one save in 21.2 innings pitched with 19 strikeouts as opponents hit .197 against him. As a sophomore, Gordon moved into the starting rotation, eventually making four straight quality starts heading into the postseason. Gordon finished with a 7-2 record and a 3.05 ERA in 85.2 innings with 77 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .224 batting average.

With the departure of Pete Hansen to the St. Louis Cardinals organization following the 2022 MLB Draft, Gordon became the ace for the Longhorns, earning recognition as the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year after going 7-2 in 17 starts with a 2.63 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 102.2 innings. Opponents only hit .226 against Gordon in 2023.

The slot value for the No. 179 pick is $317,400.