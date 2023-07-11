Longhorns Daily News: Trent Dilfer says Texas’ Quinn Ewers is a ‘generational’ passer

Trent Dilfer, a former NFL quarterback, has transcended life after football to become known as a sort of quarterback guru. And in terms of Texas Longhorns returning starter Quinn Ewers, Dilfer sees something special in the redshirt sophomore. Still, questions about Ewers arise.

“He’s gotta play more football,” Dilfer said, according to Inside Texas. “He’s an extremely talented passer, like generational, Jeff George–ish. But he’s gotta play more football, man. Let’s not make the [Mark] Sanchez mistake again. Let’s not make the [Mitch] Trubisky mistake. You gotta play 30 games before we really know.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND