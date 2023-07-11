Longhorns Daily News: Trent Dilfer says Texas’ Quinn Ewers is a ‘generational’ passer

Trent Dilfer, a former NFL quarterback, has transcended life after football to become known as a sort of quarterback guru. And in terms of Texas Longhorns returning starter Quinn Ewers, Dilfer sees something special in the redshirt sophomore. Still, questions about Ewers arise.
“He’s gotta play more football,” Dilfer said, according to Inside Texas. “He’s an extremely talented passer, like generational, Jeff George–ish. But he’s gotta play more football, man. Let’s not make the [Mark] Sanchez mistake again. Let’s not make the [Mitch] Trubisky mistake. You gotta play 30 games before we really know.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Questions for the Longhorns on Big 12 Media Days
Dallas Morning News: Texas Longhorns athletes have made over $15 million in NIL, per report
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas RHP signee Travis Sykora selected No. 71 by the Washington Nationals
Texas OF Dylan Campbell selected No. 136 by the Los Angeles Dodgers
Texas LHP Lucas Gordon selected by the Chicago White Six with the No. 179 pick
Texas RHP Tanner Witt remains unselected in the 2023 MLB Draft
Star OF Will Gasparino to Texas baseball: ‘Let’s ride’
Reports: David Pierce to take over as Texas pitching coach
UCF transfer G Ithiel Horton signs with Texas
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Morning Brew: Steve Sarkisian’s top three finds in the transfer portal as coach of the Longhorns
247Sports: The latest on priority cornerback target Selman Bridges
247Sports: 4-star OL DeAndre Carter talks official visits to Auburn and Michigan State; Texas up next
Inside Texas: A gentle reminder, for Texas it’s recruiting tug-o-war season
Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Do the Longhorns lead for Colin Simmons, plus other UT recruiting notes
Inside Texas: Latest recruiting intel on top prospects in the updated On300 rankings
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns ten most wanted
Inside Texas: Texas DB target Wardell Mack names his Top 4 schools
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Inside Texas: The five most important transfers joining the Big 12 in 2023
Inside Texas: What will we learn about Texas football at Big 12 media days?
Our Daily Bears: Baylor adding JUCO big Yanis Ndjonga
Frogs O’ War: Baseball: TCU 1B Cole Fontenelle selected by Los Angeles Angels in seventh round of 2023 MLB Draft
Frogs O’ War: Baseball: TCU RHPs Ryan Vanderhei, Cam Brown selected in 10th round of 2023 MLB Draft
The Smoking Musket: Bob Huggins lawyers up, WVU responds, Huggins retaliates in wild West Virginia weekend
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Northwestern’s multiple scandals are an abysmal institutional failure
SB Nation: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy possible ownership stake in LIV Golf among stunning proposals in PGA Tour deal
SB Nation: Daniel Ricciardo is back, but why now?
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball is up there for the 13th preseason in a row.
Leading the league with 4️⃣ on the Preseason Team https://t.co/3fA7RgTPqS#HookEm pic.twitter.com/bYkvsU9Ckj— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) July 11, 2023
Loading comments...