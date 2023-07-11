Texas RHP Zane Morehouse selected No. 428 by the Cleveland Guardians

Texas Longhorns redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Zane Morehouse was selected in the 14th round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday by the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 428 pick.

A 6’2, 200-pounder from Dawson, Morehouse was ranked as the No. 476 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game before playing at Bossier Parrish and Dyersburg State before arriving on the Forty Acres in 2022.

Morehouse made six starts among his 20 appearances for the Longhorns that season, finishing with a 3-1 record and 6.00 ERA in 39.0 innings with 43 strikeouts as opponents hit .264 against him.

In 2023, Morehouse again vacillated between the starting rotation and the bullpen, eventually settling in as the Texas closer, notching seven saves to lead the team. In 57.0 innings, Morehouse struck out 60 batters, but also issued 29 walks with nine hit batters and eight wild pitches. Opposing batters hit .274 against Morehouse this season.