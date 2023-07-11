Texas RHP Tanner Witt selected No. 541 by the Baltimore Orioles

Texas Longhorns junior right-hander pitcher Tanner Witt was selected in the 18th round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday by the Baltimore Orioles with the No. 541 pick.

A 6’6, 225-pounder from Houston Episcopal, Witt was ranked as the No. 74 player and the No. 14 right-handed pitcher in his recruiting class, according to Perfect Game. Witt was considered a potential late-first round draft pick in the 2020 MLB Draft before deciding to become a fourth-generation Longhorn.

As a freshman, Witt served in a key bullpen role for a Texas team that came up just short of the College World Series finals, posting a 5-0 record with a 3.16 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57.0 innings while holding opponents to a .194 batting average.

In 2022, Witt moved into the weekend rotation and got off to a hot start, winning both of his starts and allowing only two earned runs in 11.0 innings with 14 strikeouts. But Witt experienced muscle soreness that worsened with further evaluation, ultimately revealing the need for Tommy John surgery.

Instead of opting out of the 2023 season in order to prepare for the draft, Witt returned to the mound in early May, but struggled through most of his six appearances, including lasting only 1.0 inning while allowing three runs on four hits in deciding game of the Palo Alto Super Regional. Witt finished with a 10.97 ERA in 10.2 innings and issued eight walks.

Nonetheles, Witt was still ranked as the No. 76 prospect in the draft. Following pre-draft speculation that Witt might choose to return for a fourth season at Texas in the hopes of improving his draft stock into the first day once again, Witt dropped out of the first two days of the draft and seems unlikely to sign with the Orioles.