Four-star DB Wardell Mack reveals top four schools

The Longhorns experienced success on the recruiting trail in the state of Louisiana in the 2023 cycle, as they were able to land guys like quarterback Arch Manning and safety Derek Williams from The Boot.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have been hard at work once again in the Pelican State in the 2024 recruiting cycle, as they try to build off the success of the last cycle. The Longhorn staff hosted several of the state’s top prospects during the month of June, including Marrero (LA) John Ehret four star cornerback Wardell Mack.

Mack is one of the nations top rated cornerbacks and is being pursued by some of the top programs in the country. Yesterday, Mack announced that his recruitment is now down to four finalists.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 CB Wardell Mack is down to 4️⃣ Schools!



The 6’1 180 CB from Marrero, LA is ranked as the No. 19 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 CB)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/JcjEUeuRft pic.twitter.com/Br5GYv10nQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 10, 2023

Florida, Florida State, and LSU along with Texas round out Mack’s four finalists. Mack took official visits to three of his finalists during the month of June, with LSU being the only school to opt to wait for a fall official date.

The Longhorns hosted Mack during the final recruiting weekend of June, which was reserved for some of their biggest priority targets this cycle. Since the conclusion of the visit, the Longhorns have been trending favorably for Mack, but the home state Tigers are not going quietly into the night and are still pushing to get him on campus once the dead period is lifted at the end of July.

As things sit, Texas has pushed the right buttons and put themselves right in the thick of things heading into the latter part of the summer. They definitely seem to have more than a fighter’s chance with Mack and that is all you an really ask for when you are recruiting kids from The Boot.