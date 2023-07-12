Three-star DT Melvin Hills commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns continue to add depth and size on the line ahead of their move to the SEC with the addition of defensive lineman Melvin Hills to the class of 2024 on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 DL Melvin Hills III tells me he has Committed to Texas!



The 6’4 270 DL from Lafayette, LA chose the Longhorns over LSU, Auburn, & Ole Miss



“Coach Bo will make me a 1st round draft pick & I highly believe that.”https://t.co/ij5lKflZT4 pic.twitter.com/vjyV4Fr5ru — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 12, 2023

Hills, a three-star prospect out of Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy, was a highly-coveted name on the defensive line, boasting 22 offers, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, and the Texas A&M Aggies. The list narrowed to two in June, with only the Longhorns and the Ole Miss Rebels getting visits during the busy summer recruiting month. Ultimately, the pitch from Bo Davis won out over former Texas coach Coleman Hutzler and Hills made the call for the Longhorns.

Measuring 6’3, 270 pounds, Hills is a menace in the middle for Lafayette Christian, turning in 90 tackles, 10 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss in his junior campaign. Another year like that, and Hills’ ranking will likely match his offer sheet as he closes out his high school career.

A consensus three-star prospect ranked as the No. 708 player nationally and the No. 70 defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Hill becomes commitment No. 14 for the Longhorns, six of which have happened in the month of July, as Texas continues to bolster the trenches ahead of its 2024 SEC debut. Hills joins Alex January along the interior defensive line, a group vital to the success of Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense.

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

Hills possesses good size at 6’4, 270 pounds with a frame that will allow him to continue to fill out as he continues to develop. Utilized on tape as an edge defender, but will transition full time to the interior at the next level. Had a very productive junior season statistically:

90Tackles

10Sacks

15TFL

1FF

3FR https://t.co/e942hAmsFQ — Melvin Hills III (@IiiHills) December 24, 2022

Shows good quickness at the snap and good enough burst to beat blockers across their face on stunts. Displays good hand usage at this stage in his development and shows the ability to win with them and get off blocks. Possesses solid play strength, but can still stand to improve and that will come in time as he matures physically. Can play high at times, so playing with low pads will need to be a coaching point for him. Read and reacts well and shows good COD. Plays with urgency, high effort, and a good motor. Flashes an arm over move at times that will need to be tightened up a bit when he transitions into the interior. Can get displaced from the LOS at times and will need to improve his ability to anchor. Overall, I like the physical traits he possesses already along with the strong production from 2022. I do think though he is a guy who will need some time in the redshirt incubator so that he can mature physically and acclimate to playing inside full time.