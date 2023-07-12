Longhorns Daily News: Chris Del Conte: In leaving Big 12, Texas has to ‘go out with a bang’

Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte has a message for Texas athletes as they ready for their final season in the Big 12.
“We’ve still got 2023 to go – it’s like everyone forgot we have a year this year,” Del Conte said this week, according to Inside Texas. “I’m like, ‘that is next year. We need to focus right here across the board’ because every one of our coaches are just itching to get in the Southeastern Conference yet they all know the task at hand.
“We gotta go out with a bang. As I told Steve [Sarkisian] – last year of the Southwest Conference, we won; first year in the Big 12, we won. We want to go do it again. Come on, it’s been too long.”
- Will the Aggies even let this happen again?
11 years ago, in front of 88,645 #CFB fans, the Texas Longhorns earned “Eternal Scoreboard” over the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Can’t wait till this Rivalry is back!!! ￼#AggieFactThursdaypic.twitter.com/o5o9lrlVzj— Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) November 24, 2022
