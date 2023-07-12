Texas releases 2023 football roster

With Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and five player representatives at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington on Wednesday, the school released the roster for the 2023 season, the final campaign for the Longhorns before moving to the SEC.
Here are notable numbers, heights, and weights from the roster:
- Freshman linebacker Anthony Hill is listed at 234 pounds, up five pounds from his listed spring weight.
- Junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy is listed at 172 pound, up eight pounds from last season.
- Freshman safety Derek Williams will wear No. 2 and is listed at 6’2, 191 pounds.
- Redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers is listed at 195 pounds, down 12 pounds from last season.
- Freshman running back CJ Baxter is listed at 218 pounds, up eight pounds from the spring.
- Redshirt freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy is listed at 238 pounds, up 13 pounds from last season.
- Senior cornerback Ryan Watts is listed at 213 pounds, up seven pounds from last season.
- Sophomore cornerback Austin Jordan is now wearing No. 4 after wearing No. 9 last season.
- Sophomore wide receiver Casey Cain is now wearing No. 8 after wearing No. 88 last season.
- Junior transfer cornerback Gavin Holmes is listed at 177 pounds, up nine pounds from the spring.
- Senior safety Jalen Catalon is listed at 202 pounds, up eight pounds from the spring.
- Redshirt freshman defensive back X’Avion Brice is listed at 183 pounds, up nine pounds from last season.
- Freshman linebacker S’Maje Burrell will wear No. 15 and is listed at 6’0, 219 pounds.
- Sophomore defensive back Michael Taaffe is now wearing No. 16.
- Redshirt freshman edge J’Mond Tapp is now listed at 266 pounds, up 25 pounds from last season.
- Freshman wide receiver Ryan Niblett is wearing No. 18 and is listed at 5’10, 183 pounds.
- Freshman safety Warren Roberson will wear No. 24 and is listed at 6’0, 193 pounds.
- Running back Tre Wisner will wear No. 26 and is listed at 6’0, 175 pounds.
- Stanford graduate transfer punter Ryan Sanborn will wear No. 27 and is listed at 6’3, 211 pounds.
- Freshman edge Billy Walton will wear No. 31 and is listed at 6’3, 225 pounds.
- Junior linebacker Morice Blackwell is listed at 208 pounds, up 12 pounds from last season.
- Freshman defensive back Jelani McDonald will wear No. 44 and is listed at 6’2, 198 pounds.
- Freshman edge Tausaili Akana will wear No. 46 and is listed at 6’4, 209 pounds.
- Sophomore guard DJ Campbell is listed at 343 pounds, up 18 pounds from last season.
- Sophomore guard Cole Hutson is listed at 318 pounds, up 13 pounds from last season.
- Freshman offensive lineman Connor Robertson is listed at 319 pounds, up 12 pounds from last season.
- Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Malik Agbo is listed at at 294 pounds, down 45 pounds from last season.
- Senior right tackle Christian Jones is listed at 321 pounds, down 12 pounds from last season.
- Freshman tackle Peyton Kirkland is listed at 250 pounds, presumably a typo meant to be 350 pounds, which would be down 17 pounds from the spring.
- Freshman tackle Trevor Goosby will wear No. 74 and is listed at 6’7, 285 pounds.
- Freshman offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman is listed at 308 pounds, up nine pounds from the spring.
- Freshman tight end Spencer Shannon will wear No. 83 and is listed at 6’7, 241 pounds.
- Freshman tight end Will Randle will wear No. 87 and is listed at 6’4, 235 pounds.
- Sophomore edge Ethan Burke is listed at 257 pounds, up 12 pounds from last season.
- Freshman edge Colton Vasek is listed at 242 pounds, up 12 pounds from the spring.
- Senior defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat is listed at 362 pounds, up 16 pounds from last season.
- Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe is listed at 274 pounds, up 14 pounds from last season.
- Senior defensive lineman Alfred Collins is listed at 317 pounds, up 26 pounds from last season.
- Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Zac Swanson is now wearing No. 96 and is listed at 270 pounds, up 13 pounds from last season.
- Minnesota transfer defensive lineman Trill Carter will wear No. 98 and is listed at 6’2, 300 pounds.
- Freshman defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell is listed at 335 pounds, down 25 pounds since the spring.
Loading comments...