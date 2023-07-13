Longhorns Daily News: Big 12, commissioner Brett Yormark look to future opportunities to ‘positively disrupt’

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has earned a reputation as one of college football’s stunt men since taking over the conference’s reigns. He somehow made the Big 12 cool.

Just as he said he would, which spells good tidings as the Texas Longhorns prepare to exit for the SEC in 2024.

Asked about his infamous “open for business” call, Yormark batted it away. “I think people took that as, ‘My God, this guy is new and he wants to go and disrupt, I guess,” Yormark said, per Dallas Morning News. “But indicative of my opening comments today, open for business was that we were going to explore every and all possibility to grow revenue, to diversify our conference, and to do things that hadn’t been done before. We did a lot of that.”

He later added, “As we look forward, we will continue to innovate, create and positively disrupt.”

