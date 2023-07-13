Texas LF Porter Brown announces return for 2024 season

Another key decision has gone in favor of head coach David Pierce and the Texas Longhorns with left fielder Porter Brown announcing his return for a sixth season of college baseball on Thursday.

A 5’11, 200-pounder from San Antonio Reagan, Brown signed with TCU as the No. 257 player and No. 47 outfielder, according to Perfect Game. But Brown was only able to play in 16 games as a freshman before suffering a season-ending injury before starting 12 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In 2021, Brown had a breakout campaign, hitting .342 while starting 30 games, but spent 2022 as more of a part-time player, batting .276 and hitting five home runs.

In search of more consistent playing time, Brown tranferred to Texas and became an everyday player, starting all 64 games and turning in an impressive season with a .323 batting average and a power surge that featured 12 home runs as his slugging percentage increased from .480 to .545. Brown also had 14 doubles and 59 RBI.

Brown’s decision provides the Longhorns with a strong bat from the left side and ensures some stability in the Texas outfield in 2024 with center fielder Eric Kennedy out of eligibility and right fielder Dylan Campbell likely to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.