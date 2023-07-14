Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Bijan Robinson is already blowing NFL minds in Atlanta

Former Texas Longhorns running back and recent NFL Draft first round pick Bijan Robinson is already impressing his Atlanta Falcons teammates. In fact, the incoming rookie has reportedly gone above and beyond expectations this offseason.
“I think just the movement skills,” defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said, according to On3. “When you’ve been in the league going on nine years now you know with certain guys just look different.”
Jarrett later added, “Certain dudes, you can just see the way they move. That it’s special the way you carry yourself. He’s going to be a heck of a player. He’s put so much tape out already through his college career but I am sure they are going to have a great plan for him. I don’t see him missing a beat. The better he does, the better for the team.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
