Former Duke INF/OF Luke Storm commits to Texas

With the 2024 baseball roster nearing completion following last week’s MLB Draft, the Texas Longhorns added one of the final pieces from the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday with the commitment of former Duke Blue Devils infielder/outfielder Luke Storm.

Gone to Texas.



Officially a Longhorn #HookEm’ pic.twitter.com/t26Ex0ZM97 — Luke Storm (@LukeStorm24) July 15, 2023

A 6’5, 240-pounder from Pennsylvania, Storm signed with Duke as the No. 425 player and the No. 85 shortstop, according to Perfect Game. As a redshirt freshman, Storm played in 53 games, starting 47, splitting his time between first base, second base, right field, and designated hitter and slashing .275/.420/.569 with 17 doubles and 10 home runs as well as being hit by 17 pitches. The 17 doubles by Storm led the Blue Devils and his 10 home runs tied for the team lead. In conference play, Storm hit .337/.456/.684. In 2023, Storm slashed .258/.492/.354 with 13 home runs, including three two-home run games.

With Texas in 2024, Storm projects as a right fielder or designated hitter looking to fix some of the holes in his switch-hitting swing after posting a 35-percent strikeout rate in 2022 and a 28.9-percent strikeout rate in 2023. In recent years, Texas has a strong track record of developing the natural power of hitters like Storm, who has the ability to hit 20 or more for the Longhorns.