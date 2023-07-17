Longhorns Daily News: Annual Texas, Oklahoma football rivalry is now the ‘AllState Red River Rivalry’

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners’ annual football rivalry has gone through its own fair share of naming phases in recent years. However, a new phase begins, again, today. The Red River Shootout will now be called the “AllState Red River Rivalry.”

Yep, the brands have done it again, folks.

Originally Red River Shootout, Texas vs. Oklahoma renamed as Allstate Red River Rivalry https://t.co/GEfZVQLRfc — Austin Statesman (@statesman) July 17, 2023

Can Texas be in two places at once this year? Sometimes it seems like it.