Longhorns Daily News: Annual Texas, Oklahoma football rivalry is now the ‘AllState Red River Rivalry’

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners’ annual football rivalry has gone through its own fair share of naming phases in recent years. However, a new phase begins, again, today. The Red River Shootout will now be called the “AllState Red River Rivalry.”
Yep, the brands have done it again, folks.
Originally Red River Shootout, Texas vs. Oklahoma renamed as Allstate Red River Rivalry https://t.co/GEfZVQLRfc— Austin Statesman (@statesman) July 17, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Once more, with feeling for former Texas players on TBT team
247Sports: SEC Media Days to be held in Dallas in 2024
Inside Texas: The 10 most indispensable Longhorns for the 2023 season
Inside Texas: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian hits hot topics at THSCA Convention
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Former Duke INF/OF Luke Storm commits to Texas
Sunday Roundtable: Big 12 Media Days wrap-up
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Austin American-Statesman: Austin making capital gains on college football recruiting trail
Dallas Morning News: Greg Sankey, Steve Sarkisian clash on need for early national signing period
247Sports: The Stampede: Sarkisian at THSCA, intel on trio of defensive targets
247Sports: Sunday afternoon Scruggs Scoop: Notes on secondary recruiting, updates on several priority in-state targets
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Two decisions this week, latest 2024 recruiting notes, late July visitor list
Inside Texas: SEC programs dominate the choices for Texas targets in 2024
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Who has the best defensive line? Ranking Big 12 football by positions
Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 blooms both with parity and TCU coming off a national title game
Austin American-Statesman: Joey McGuire stands by his statement that Big 12 goes through Lubbock
247Sports: Morning Brew: My crystal ball for how the Big 12 standings will look after the 2023 season
247Sports: Texas opponent early scouting report: BYU
Frogs O’ War: 2023 TCU Football Preview: Tight ends
Frogs O’ War: 2023 TCU Football Preview: Wide receivers
Frogs O’ War: 2023 TCU Football Preview: Running backs
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Carlos Alcaraz is the perfect superstar at the perfect time for men’s tennis
SB Nation: Jeremy Pruitt tried to end racism with $300 in Chick-fil-A bags
SB Nation: Joel Embiid hinted he could be next NBA superstar to request trade with cryptic comments
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Can Texas be in two places at once this year? Sometimes it seems like it.
The SEC Media Days are underway and @OBWire has complete coverage ahead of @TexasLonghorns move to the SEC. pic.twitter.com/dpDtvVYB6F— Travis Galey (@travisgaley) July 17, 2023
Loading comments...