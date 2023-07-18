Longhorns Daily News: SEC commissioner: ‘Players deserve better than a patchwork’ of state NIL laws

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is taking aim at name, image and likeness laws.

In particular, the confusing assortment of state laws currently standing across the nation.

“It’s been two years since the first state laws brought to us the active concept of student-athletes receiving economic benefit from their use of their name, image, and likeness.,” Sankey said at SEC Media Days earlier this week, according to 247Sports.

I’m going to be as clear as I can. Our activities in Congress or discussions with states and even discussions of conference policies are not about taking away. Not about taking away these new name, image, and likeness opportunities. In many ways, it’s been a net positive for young people,” Sankey added. “But we all know there are stories — some stories told and others not told — of promises made but not fulfilled, of inducements offered but not provided, of empty commitments of NIL agreements that created more questions than provided answers, and other behaviors in this space that rightly cause concern. The reality is our student-athletes deserve something better than a patchwork of state laws that support their name, image, and likeness activities.”

Sankey’s comments in the last conference-wide media day before the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners leave the Big 12 to join their new SEC colleagues this time next year.

