Four-star DT D’antre Robinson commits to Texas

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff returned to Florida once again to secure an important commitment, landing a pledge from Orlando Jones defensive tackle D’Antre Robinson on Thursday over the homestate Florida Gators.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL D’antre Robinson tells me he has Committed to Texas!



The 6’4 305 DL from Orlando, FL chose the Longhorns over Florida, Alabama, Georgia, & Ohio State



Holds a total of 62 Offers



“I am expected to come in early and play.”https://t.co/RgurG69v1j pic.twitter.com/TlPrUEkEgd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 20, 2023

The moment 4-Star DL D’antre Robinson committed to Texas! pic.twitter.com/vJAlZxJpYN — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) July 20, 2023

“My closest relation is with Bo Davis,” Robinson told On3. “We talk everyday and we can talk about everything. They love how I can move and play all over the defensive line and say I can play on 3rd down pass plays as well. Texas wants me to play all around the defensive line because it makes me more valuable. I am expected to come in early and play.”

The big defensive lineman picked up an offer from the Longhorns last September, one of 60 total for the Florida product, before making his first trip to the Forty Acres for Junior Day in January, one of many trips Robinson took in the early weeks of the year. In June, Robinson took official visits to Austin and Gainesville as Texas and Florida emerged as the strongest contenders for his commitment. Robinson currently has official visits scheduled for Ohio State in October and LSU in November, but could change those plans over the coming months.

A 6’4, 315-pounder and consensus four-star prospect, Robinson is the No. 353 player nationally and the No. 37 defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Texas now holds 15 pledges in the 2024 recruiting class, which now ranks No. 19 nationally ahead of Lancaster cornerback Corian Gipson’s decision on Saturday, and three pledges for defensive line coach Bo Davis, joining Alex January and Melvin Hills.

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

Robinson possesses a really good size at 6’4, 300 pounds and has big, burly frame. Defensive tackles who rock single digit numbers and gold fronts will always score points with me. If I’m calling the shots, I will load up on as many kids who fit that criteria as long as the football side of the equation checks out. Robinson checks the boxes on the football side several times over. Possesses good burst off the snap has more than adequate quickness and COD for guy his size. Displays very good play strength on tape and has good power in his hands, as he is routinely able to control and shed blockers. Rarely if ever displaced from the LOS by blockers. Uses his hands and length well, as he is able to keep blockers locked out and keep his eyes in the backfield. Possesses a good motor and will make plays due to high effort. Profiles as a guy who could be a plus pass rusher, but still lacks polish in that regard. He uses his hands well, but is more of a power rusher who will need to add more tools to his arsenal, which is common for guys at this stage. Didn’t test well athletically in the vertical, but when I see a defensive tackle throwing down a dunk on the hardwood I tend to not overreact as much.

Who said I couldn’t dunk anymore ?! pic.twitter.com/tmXO9YoDGo — D’antre Robinson (@FleezyT12) April 7, 2023

I think he can project to either defensive tackle spot at the next level, but I’d personally like to see him cut loose at three-tech. There is a lot of upside here with Robinson and I think this is a damn good win on the recruiting trail for Bo Davis when you consider the programs who have been in hot pursuit of Robinson during the cycle.