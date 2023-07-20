Longhorns Daily News: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin: ‘The future is very bright for Texas football’

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin had a few uncharacteristically kind things to say about his former colleague and long-time friend Steve Sarkisian’s tenure ahead with the Texas Longhorns.
“Texas, Oklahoma coming in is amazing,” Kiffin said, according to Inside Texas. “I already looked at our schedule, the one they put out to 2024, and I joked to Steve Sarkisian yesterday, and I said, well, I don’t know any coach that would want to go to the NFL. We are in it now. Our schedule is like playing in the NFL in the SEC now, especially adding those two.”
Kiffin later added, “I think he’s doing awesome there, and the way he’s flipped the roster and recruiting at such a high level and signing Arch, I think the future is extremely bright for Texas Football.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Four-star DT D’antre Robinson commits to Texas
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- This is still a question?
Who’s the real UT? Tennessee Vols or Texas Longhorns— JWP Sports / CFBAlerts (@JWPSports) July 20, 2023
Tennessee HC Josh Heupel said earlier today: “There’s only one real UT” pic.twitter.com/eCcOPiSYeH
