Longhorns Daily News: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin: ‘The future is very bright for Texas football’

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin had a few uncharacteristically kind things to say about his former colleague and long-time friend Steve Sarkisian’s tenure ahead with the Texas Longhorns.

“Texas, Oklahoma coming in is amazing,” Kiffin said, according to Inside Texas. “I already looked at our schedule, the one they put out to 2024, and I joked to Steve Sarkisian yesterday, and I said, well, I don’t know any coach that would want to go to the NFL. We are in it now. Our schedule is like playing in the NFL in the SEC now, especially adding those two.”

Kiffin later added, “I think he’s doing awesome there, and the way he’s flipped the roster and recruiting at such a high level and signing Arch, I think the future is extremely bright for Texas Football.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Spencer Rattler warns OU, Texas about SEC

247Sports: College football programs under varying levels of pressure entering 2023 season

Inside Texas: Rodney Terry talks success from 2022-23, how he’s building his roster

Inside Texas: 2023-24 Big 12 Conference opponents revealed for Texas men’s basketball

Inside Texas: Who can stop Texas in the trenches in 2023?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Four-star DT D’antre Robinson commits to Texas

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: SEC notebook: Expansion is opening Texas’ recruiting doors for schools

247Sports: National analyst weighs in on what D’antre Robinson brings to Texas

247Sports: Remaining Texas DL targets to know after D’antre Robinson commitment

247Sports: Rising 2026 safety Isaiah Williams continues to stack offers

247Sports: Talented SoCal OL Eugene Brooks locks in commitment date

247Sports: The Stage: Top-40 junior Jaden Toombs discusses his recruitment

Inside Texas: Updated look: The Texas Longhorns 2024 class

Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: 2024 DB Wardell Mack

Inside Texas: 2025 DL Jyon Simon talks Texas offer, recruitment

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

247Sports: Texas opponent early scouting report: TCU

The Smoking Musket: Best Virginia to showcase multiple generations of WVU basketball alumni

Wide Right & Natty Lite: The offseason is boring

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: NFL coach Kevin Maxen comes out, the first in men’s major sports

SB Nation: Which current NFL starters could break their team’s franchise passing record?

SB Nation: Rory McIlroy’s impossible par on 18 saves round at Open Championship, in contention after Round 1

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

This is still a question?