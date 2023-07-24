Longhorns Daily News: SEC’s Greg Sankey: ‘Our focus very clearly is on 16. It’s not on further growth.’

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is getting used to fielding questions about the conference’s future expansion plans, and if those expansion plans exist at all.

“We’re focused on our expansion to 16. There is a lot of work that has been done, and there is still a lot of work to be done in advance of July 1, 2024,” Sankey said, according to Inside Texas. “We’re very mindful of what’s happening around us. I’m not a recruiter, I’ve not been a recruiter.

Sankey continued, “We want to do things so well that people are interested in being a part of us and that’s what happened at Oklahoma and Texas. But our focus very clearly is on 16. It’s not on further growth.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas’ Madison Booker and Team USA won gold.