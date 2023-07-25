Longhorns Daily News: Big 12’s Brett Yormark: 12-team CFP is college football’s ‘blank canvas’

Expansion of the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12 in 2024 marks new beginnings for college football, and especially for the Big 12, its commissioner said.
That’s despite the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners heading for the SEC that year.
“I think we need to use a different filter and really look at it from a blank canvas perspective,” Yormark said of the expanded format, according to On3. “Based on all the things we’ve learned, how do we make it better and more vibrant? How do we build the business and the brand and the experience, both for fans and student-athletes?”
Here’s just under 3 minutes of Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron. Don’t sleep on this hard hitter. pic.twitter.com/Lh2XP7dHaJ— JWP Sports / CFBAlerts (@JWPSports) July 21, 2023
