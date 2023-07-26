Longhorns Daily News: Analyst Greg McElroy predicts Texas football earns 10 wins in 2023

Everyone’s hot on the Texas Longhorns this offseason, even analyst Greg McElroy.
“Think about where they were last year. How close they were in so many games? Lost five games last year all by one score. And you think about a couple of those games? They had some leads that they just couldn’t hang on to,” McElroy said, per Inside Texas, in predicting Texas earns at least 10 wins. “Think about the Texas Tech game, think about the Oklahoma State game. They had significant leads in both games. They just could not hold on.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Roundtable: Red River Rivalry, Horns down, and Texas baseball
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Arch is already inking big NIL deals, even as a backup.
Arch Manning has his first publicized NIL deal. He’s signed a multi-year contract with Panini. Before he takes a snap at Texas, you can now get Arch trading cards.https://t.co/eDpQ57f9a7 pic.twitter.com/BamO4QdoGR— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 25, 2023
