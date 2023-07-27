 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Football writers wanted for Burnt Orange Nation

Join the staff to write about the final season in the Big 12 for the Longhorns.

By Burnt Orange Nation
NCAA Football: Big 12 Football Media Days Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Burnt Orange Nation is looking to add one or more writers to cover the football program as the Texas Longhorns play the school’s final season in the Big 12 before making the move to the SEC in 2024.

Responsibilities include writing opponent previews, post-game reaction stories, features, and any other topics as assigned. Previously experience is preferred. The positions come with a stipend.

If you’re interested in applying for the position, email a resume and any relevant writing samples to wescott dot eberts at sbnation dot com.

