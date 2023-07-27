Football writers wanted for Burnt Orange Nation

Burnt Orange Nation is looking to add one or more writers to cover the football program as the Texas Longhorns play the school’s final season in the Big 12 before making the move to the SEC in 2024.

Responsibilities include writing opponent previews, post-game reaction stories, features, and any other topics as assigned. Previously experience is preferred. The positions come with a stipend.

If you’re interested in applying for the position, email a resume and any relevant writing samples to wescott dot eberts at sbnation dot com.