Longhorns Daily News: Colorado is reportedly re-joining the Big 12 in 2024

The Action Network reported today that the Colorado Buffaloes will rejoin the Big 12 in 2024, following the exits of the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. Colorado’s entrance will bring the conference’s membership to 13, for now, after the additions of Cincinnati, UCF, BYU and Houston, all of whom will also join the conference in 2024.

Colorado returning to Big 12, starting in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. After 12 seasons in Pac-12, Buffaloes – and Ralphie – run back to become 13th school in Big 12, where they were members from 1948-2010. Official announcement later todayhttps://t.co/IOo8LWB2Jd pic.twitter.com/R5KUsZbMZG — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 27, 2023

