Longhorns Daily News: Colorado is reportedly re-joining the Big 12 in 2024

The Action Network reported today that the Colorado Buffaloes will rejoin the Big 12 in 2024, following the exits of the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. Colorado’s entrance will bring the conference’s membership to 13, for now, after the additions of Cincinnati, UCF, BYU and Houston, all of whom will also join the conference in 2024.
Colorado returning to Big 12, starting in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. After 12 seasons in Pac-12, Buffaloes – and Ralphie – run back to become 13th school in Big 12, where they were members from 1948-2010. Official announcement later todayhttps://t.co/IOo8LWB2Jd pic.twitter.com/R5KUsZbMZG— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 27, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Dallas Morning News: Ex-Longhorns HC Tom Herman visits Texas roots as return to college coaching nears
247Sports: The Insider, Part I: AD Mitchell’s journey from two-time national champion to Texas
247Sports: The Insider, Part II: Two football nuggets ahead of Texas opening camp
247Sports: Texas 2023 Position Preview Series: Running back
Inside Texas: The Pete Kwiatkowski defensive glossary
Inside Texas: Fall Camp Preview: Texas’ deep, experienced 2023 interior defensive line
Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Looking at the Longhorns on third down and other areas of needed improvement
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Football writers wanted for Burnt Orange Nation
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Live updates from Texas Bash Pool Party
247Sports: Where Texas targets stand in the updated 2025 Top247 rankings
247Sports: Top247: The battle for the top 2025 prospect in Texas could play out on the field in state championship
247Sports: The Huddle: Six biggest remaining priorities on offense
Inside Texas: Who Texas beat for each of its 15 commitments for the 2024 class
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Which news Big 12 coordinators will have greatest impact in 2023?
247Sports: Brett Yormark’s high-stakes gamble on Deion Sanders and Colorado
Inside Texas: Ranking The Best Big 12 Defensive Units: Linebacker
Frogs O’ War: 2023 TCU Football Preview: Offensive line
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: 8 college football party crashers from G5 in 2023
SB Nation: Sean Payton rips everyone around Russell Wilson for 2022 Broncos failure
SB Nation: How Kellen Moore holds the keys to maximizing Justin Herbert’s new deal
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- To be expected.
Former Texas star Bijan Robinson's Madden '24 rating tops all incoming rookies https://t.co/ofnQ7MzYeD— Hookem.com (@bevobeat) July 27, 2023
Loading comments...