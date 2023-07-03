Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ will they, or won’t they, conundrum ahead of SEC affiliation

It’s extremely difficult to get a quality read on what the future holds for the Texas Longhorns when the program enters the SEC ahead of the 2024 college football regular season. It’s left the likes of analysts like Joel Klatt scratching his head, albeit hesitantly in anticipation.

“This notion that Texas is going to all of a sudden roll into the SEC and start winning, it’s very similar to the notion that Aggie fans thought that they were going to roll in like everything was going to be better and it’s like, no, they were exactly and have been exactly what they were in the Big 12,” Klatt said earlier this week, according to Inside Texas.

“You and I both know that right? That’s what Texas A&M is, just perpetually underachieving. Well, Texas has been perpetually underachieving now for the better part of a decade or more. They should be better this year, but until they actually prove it, I have gone on strike for Texas. Like I get sucked in too much and quickly I’m always like, Oh man, Texas, they’re back. This is gonna be it until they prove it. I’m just on strike.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

247Sports: Texas opponent early scouting report: Wyoming

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian continues to earn stamps of approval from football families

Inside Texas: The Texas football facility is filled with NFL experience

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Four-star WR Parker Livingstone commits to Texas

Four-star DL Alex January commits to Texas

Four-star S Jordon Johnson-Rubell commits to Texas

Five-star ATH Terry Bussey reveals top five schools

Sunday Roundtable: Texas recruiting heating up

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Buzz on Texas targets following a huge weekend

247Sports: Morning Brew: Ranking Steve Sarkisian’s Top 10 finds in the transfer portal - No. 8 in countdown from 10-to-1

247Sports: 247Sports Crystal Ball: In-state target to the Longhorns

Inside Texas: Resetting the Texas Longhorns defensive board

Inside Texas: Parker Livingstone explains why he picked the Longhorns

Inside Texas: Trending Texas: What’s next for the Longhorns after a three-commit day

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Who has the best wide receivers? Ranking Big 12 football by positions

Frogs O’ War: Freshman Film Room: RB Cameron Cook

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Projections and player freedom

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State football’s summer recruiting so far

Rock Chalk Talk: A new and short era of the Big XII begins

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: F1 track limits, explained

SB Nation: Tiger Woods’ staggering denial of leaked PGA Tour documents amid LIV Golf deal leaves Twitter on fire

SB Nation: Russell Westbrook takes biggest pay cut in NBA history to stay with Clippers

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas baseball will head to Houston next year for one of the nation’s top tournaments.