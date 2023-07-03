Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ will they, or won’t they, conundrum ahead of SEC affiliation

It’s extremely difficult to get a quality read on what the future holds for the Texas Longhorns when the program enters the SEC ahead of the 2024 college football regular season. It’s left the likes of analysts like Joel Klatt scratching his head, albeit hesitantly in anticipation.
“This notion that Texas is going to all of a sudden roll into the SEC and start winning, it’s very similar to the notion that Aggie fans thought that they were going to roll in like everything was going to be better and it’s like, no, they were exactly and have been exactly what they were in the Big 12,” Klatt said earlier this week, according to Inside Texas.
“You and I both know that right? That’s what Texas A&M is, just perpetually underachieving. Well, Texas has been perpetually underachieving now for the better part of a decade or more. They should be better this year, but until they actually prove it, I have gone on strike for Texas. Like I get sucked in too much and quickly I’m always like, Oh man, Texas, they’re back. This is gonna be it until they prove it. I’m just on strike.”
- Texas baseball will head to Houston next year for one of the nation’s top tournaments.
The Bobcats will be playing in the Astros Foundation College Classic from March 1-3, 2024. They will take on Houston, Texas and the recently crowned national champions LSU.
pic.twitter.com/7xIrC1RTwG
