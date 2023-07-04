Three-star TE Jordan Washington commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns landed a much-needed dynamic option at the tight end position with the addition of Jordan Washington on Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 TE Jordan Washington has Committed to Texas!



The 6’5 228 TE from Houston, TX chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M & Arizona State



“His plan is to develop me into a great TE & maybe the best in CFB.”https://t.co/tuRb0VahcZ pic.twitter.com/xwgUtlrRpP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 5, 2023

Washington was a highly-coveted prospect at the position, boasting 16 reported offers highlighted by the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas A&M Aggies, and Texas, who received three of the official visits he took in June. In spite of the Crimson Tide getting the last visit of the month, the Longhorns managed to secure Washington commitment and fill the spot in the class.

Measuring 6’4, 225 pounds, his size and frame compare to current standout Ja’Tavion Sanders, a role in the offense that coaches will look for Washington to fill. He may not have the off-the-shelf NFL upside of Sanders, but Washington gives tight ends coach Jeff Banks and head coach Steve Sarkisian a high-ceiling talent to fit into the offense and develop into a threat.

The No. 486 prospect and the No. 84 player in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Washington becomes the 12th commitment in the class, bringing the Texas class up to No. 25 in the country.

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

Washington is an athletic flex tight end that already possesses some promising traits to build upon moving forward. He’s a two-sport athlete (football and basketball) and you can see the translation from the hardwood to the gridiron in his fluid body movements and body coordination. He possesses good physical measurables at 6’4, 225 pounds and has the frame that will allow for more muscle mass once he hits campus. On tape he logs snap flexed out into the slot, as a wing right off the line of scrimmage, and attached to the line of scrimmage. As a receiver, he shows on tape he can be a problem if his release is not initially interrupted. Has big-play potential down the field due to his ability to track the deep ball and his ability get yards after the catch. Shows good coordination and the ability to adjust on balls on the fly. Displays solid hands and shows the ability to concentrate on balls when being led into traffic. Big fan of how he is utilized by his coaches, as they find ways to get him free releases and get him in mismatches down the field. He’s raw as a blocker, but is definitely willing and capable in that department. He shows the ability to get out on the perimeter and mix it up as a blocker, but is more of a “shielder” right now. Will need to improve on not letting defenders get into his body as much as a blocker. He’s not going to be George Kittle, but he doesn’t lack the want to. I definitely like Washington’s athletic upside and he has already proven to be productive receiver with the trend arrow pointing up. Texas needed a player like this in the 2024 cycle after not filling that need in 2023.