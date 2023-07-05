Longhorns Daily News: So, no one was going to tell us Texas’ Arch Manning is very ripped?

There are things you know (that the Texas Longhorns football squad will find a way to play in the same handful of bowls.) There are things you don’t know (wait – true freshman quarterback Arch Manning is, actually, very ripped?) Now, there are only things you know.
A look at Texas’ QB room entering 2023… What are they feeding Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning?! pic.twitter.com/ZFfnGgARZC— College Football Report (@CFBRep) June 30, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Horns, Sooners have raised expectations in 2023
247Sports: College football’s top coaches without a national championship: Who’s next?
Inside Texas: Three questions for Texas quarterbacks ahead of preseason camp
Inside Texas: Texas QB Quinn Ewers to host first NIL event for fans and boosters
Inside Texas: What makes a Texas defense good?
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Three-star TE Jordan Washington commits to Texas
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Dallas Morning News: Area stars Parker Livingstone from Lovejoy, Alex January from Duncanville commit to Texas
247Sports: Top 10 priority recruitments for the 2025 cycle
Inside Texas: Ithiel Horton and the Texas Longhorns roster
Inside Texas: Five recruits that would put Texas’ 2024 class over the top
Inside Texas: Remaining needs in Texas’ recruiting class at the midway point of the 2024 cycle
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
247Sports: Texas opponent early scouting report: Baylor
The Smoking Musket: Former players highlight West Virginia’s basketball staff for 2023-24 season
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: De Vries driving for his future, Piastri waiting on upgrades, and more storylines for the British Grand Prix
SB Nation: NBA free agent signings 2023: Live updates on every deal and trade this summer
SB Nation: Damian Lillard requests trade to Heat, but 3 other suitors loom in bidding war
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s tennis alum Peyton Stearns is out at Wimbledon.
Marketa Vondrousova won their match vs Peyton Stearns at Wimbledon, 6-2, 7-5 pic.twitter.com/TFoMsb770S— TennisONE Scores (@T1App_Scores) July 3, 2023
Loading comments...