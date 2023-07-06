Longhorns Daily News: For Texas, anything less than a 2023 Big 12 title is ‘failure’

The Texas Longhorns’ expected standard in 2023 is increasingly set.

“Well I was listening to you misconceptions show from earlier in the week, J.D., and I’ve gotta take issue with one of the things you said. You said if Texas doesn’t have a great, double-digit win season, then it’s still OK. It is not OK. They’re going to be favored in 11 of 12 games. Like they should be dominant this season. They should be very good. They should win the Big 12 this season. If they don’t, you’ve got a problem. If they lose to Oklahoma, you’ve got a problem. Because right now, they’re in a better talent-wise, relative to Oklahoma, than they’ve been in years,” On3 analyst Andy Staples said, per Inside Texas.

Staples continued, “It’s a failure if they don’t win the Big 12. They’re the best team on paper. They should win the league. If you don’t do that, you didn’t reach your potential.”

Go big or go home, in other words.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas leads the way with most preseason All-Big 12 Team selections

247Sports: The Insider: Standouts, leaders emerge from football summer workouts

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Questions answered, Preseason All Big 12 Teams

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas selected first in Big 12 media preseason poll

Texas LB Jaylan Ford named Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

UCF transfer G Ithiel Horton commits to Texas

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Four-star ATH Aeryn Hampton previews commitment decision

247Sports: Four-star TE Davon Mitchell closing in on 2025 college choice

247Sports: Notable 2024 targets emerging for Texas basketball

Inside Texas: Decision date set for four-star DB Corian Gipson

Inside Texas: Texas recruiting: Yes, maybe or no July 6 edition

Inside Texas: On3 four-star Myles Davis talks Texas, Texas A&M, timeline

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Baylor picked 6th in Big 12 media preseason football poll

Our Daily Bears: Richard Reese named to 2023 Preseason All Big 12 Team

Frogs O’ War: Football: TCU picked fifth in Big 12 preseason poll

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: Ole Miss transfer Peyton Chatagnier commits to TCU

Frogs O’ War: Football: Four Horned Frogs named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

The Smoking Musket: Zach Frazier named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Britney Spears allegedly hit by Spurs security for trying to say hi to Victor Wembanyama

SB Nation: ‘Grids’ are Wordle for sports fans, and they’re incredible

SB Nation: The 6 worst NBA free agent signings of the summer

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Let the Quinn Ewers mock draft predictions begin.