Texas selected first in Big 12 media preseason poll

The Texas Longhorns are back... as favorites to win the Big 12 for the first time since 2009 after media representatives voted the Longhorns in first place in the conference’s preseason poll released on Thursday.

The high expectations from the media match up with the expectations held by the coaches, players, and fans of the long-underachieving program as head coach Steve Sarkisian prepares for his third and final season in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC in 2024.

Texas received 41 of the 67 first-place votes in the poll and 886 total points, ahead of Kansas State with 14 first-place votes and 858 total points. Oklahoma, Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, UCF, Kansas, Iowa State, BYU, Houston, Cincinnati, and Houston round out the new-look 14-team conference in that order. In addition to the Longhorns and Wildcats, the Sooners, Red Raiders, Horned Frogs, and Cowboys all received first-place votes.