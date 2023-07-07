Four-star ATH Aeryn Hampton commits to Texas over Alabama

The Texas Longhorns got big news Friday as they are once again the choice for elite athlete Aeryn Hampton in an announcement on Rivals YouTube.

“I was really close with coach Gideon,” Hampton told On3. “We just had a very close relationship. It was kind of like a son and father. He talks to me like I’m one of his own. Also, they plan on using me everywhere — offense, defense, and special teams.

Texas was one of the first teams to offer Hampton during the fall of his sophomore year, an offer he committed to just four months later. Interest in the dynamic playmaker continued to build, most notably an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide that started shifting the landscape of his recruitment. Hampton decommitted from Texas in November of 2022, but maintained that the Horns would continue to be a part of the process in the future.

Fast forward to the final stretch of his recruitment and he took just three visits — Alabama, Texas, and the UTSA Roadrunners.

Measuring 5’10, 175 pounds, Hampton is a star on both sides of the ball for Dangerfield, playing wide receiver and defensive back for Tigers, which also translates to the fluidity of his position at the next level. With Blake Gideon taking the lead on his recruitment, it seems safe to say that Texas sees the upside for No. 154 player in the country on the defensive side of the ball, but a desire to play on offense was a key factor in his recruitment. Alabama had both wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins and cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson on the recruitment, potentially signaling their intention to let him try his hand at both.

Hampton’s commitment gives Texas 13 pledges for the cycle and the third highest-ranked player in the class behind running back Jerrick Gibson and safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell. Hampton’s addition moves Texas up to No. 17 overall in the 247Sports Composite team rankings as they continue to surge in the summer recruiting season.

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

Hampton is an incredibly productive three-phase player that can credibly project to either side of the ball at the next level. Has accumulated 2,190 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Has produced an incredible amount of ball production on the defensive side of the ball, including 18 interceptions. Possesses adequate physical measurables for the receiver position at 5’10, 175 pounds. He likely projects as an inside receiver offensively and safety or nickel defensively due to size and length concerns. As a receiver, he displays very quick feet and good change-of-direction ability that allows him to easily separate from defensive backs. Thrives when he gets the ball in space and is often utilized on screens due to his elusiveness with the ball in his hands and his ability to get yards after catch. Possesses good acceleration and straight-line speed. Tracks the ball well in the air and possesses good ball skills, which is backed up by the production. Does a solid job of adjusting to balls on the fly and has good body coordination. Punches a bit above his weight class as a ball carrier and will run through some arm tackles. Raw as a route runner, as he is not asked to run an extensive route tree at this stage in his development. Personally, I think Hampton will get a shot at receiver first at the next level, but his versatility and overall athletic ability provides the coaching staff options once he arrives to campus. He will likely redshirt so they can figure out which direction his development will go, but you can’t rule out him contributing on special teams early in his career.