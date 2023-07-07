Four-star ATH Aeryn Hampton set to decide between Texas and Alabama

One of the earliest commitments in the 2024 recruiting class for the Texas Longhorns could join the group once again when Daingerfield athlete Aeryn Hampton announces his decision on Friday evening on Rivals YouTube at 7:45 p.m. Central in a race between the Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The 5’10, 175-pounder received his Texas offer as a sophomore in November of 2021, the third of his burgeoning recruitment. In February of 2022, Hampton committed to the Horns, but as his recruitment matured, a number of top programs joined the contest for his eventual signature, including Michigan, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Michigan State, and Ole Miss, among others.

The expanded set of options for the East Texas two-way standout who also excels on special teams ultimately led to Hampton’s decommitment from Texas in late November last year.

During the spring, Hampton narrowed his focus to three schools that received official visits — UTSA in April and then Alabama and Texas in June, with Hampton naming the Crimson Tide and Longhorns as his finalists last month following those visits.

In the leadup to Hampton’s announcement, it’s Texas trending with multiple 247Sports Crystal Ball picks, On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine selections, and Rivals FutureCasts.

Hampton is a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 154 player nationally and the No. 11 athlete, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.