Longhorns Daily News: Paul Finebaum: If Texas can beat Alabama in 2023, ‘they’re off and running’

The mouth of the South, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum, has officially made a habit of mentioning the Texas Longhorns, specifically, ahead of their 2024 move to the SEC.

In particular, what will be required of Texas to be successful in their new league.

That begins in 2023.

“They’re going to be the pick to win the Big 12. But … they have Alabama in Week 2, in Tuscaloosa. You will see on College GameDay that day upsets picked. I promise you that. [And] if they pull that one off, they’re going to be off and running,” Finebaum said, per On3. “They have one of the best quarterbacks in the country [in Quinn Ewers]. They have the most famous freshman in the country in Arch Manning. And I think they’ve got a shot at getting to the Playoff and a legitimate shot this time.”

