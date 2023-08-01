Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy land on Maxwell Award watch list

Two Texas Longhorns landed on this year’s Maxwell Award watch list.

That includes redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns returning quarterback, and junior Xavier Worthy, who will be a returning starter for his second year.

Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy have been named to the 2023 Maxwell Award watch list

Both Ewers and Worthy have also been projected as future NFL Draft first round picks.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

How Texas fared in the 2023 MLB Draft

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas’ Julien Alfred is a Big 12 MVP.