Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy land on Maxwell Award watch list

Two Texas Longhorns landed on this year’s Maxwell Award watch list.
That includes redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns returning quarterback, and junior Xavier Worthy, who will be a returning starter for his second year.
Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy have been named to the 2023 Maxwell Award watch list pic.twitter.com/4cDhF8lL91— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) July 31, 2023
Both Ewers and Worthy have also been projected as future NFL Draft first round picks.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
247Sports: Texas 2023 Fall Camp Preview: Three position battles to watch, x-factors and questions heading into camp
247Sports: Texas Longhorns 2023 fall camp depth chart projection
247Sports: To win big in 2023, Longhorns must answer these five questions as fall camp begins
Inside Texas: The Steve Sarkisian offensive glossary
Inside Texas: Longhorn football players explain how the Texas One Fund has positively affected their UT experience
Inside Texas: Four-down territory explores breakout players, future leaders, and program trajectory
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
How Texas fared in the 2023 MLB Draft
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Megathread: Tracking Texas’ initial Aug. 1 contact of rising juniors
247Sports: The Stampede: Where Texas recruiting stands after a busy summer
247Sports: Elite 2025 edge rusher Chad Woodfork high on Texas early
Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian’s ‘never gonna settle’ recruiting philosophy
Inside Texas: Solomon Williams: ‘I didn’t really know what to expect, but it blew my expectations out of the water’
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Colorado regents offer clues on why Buffs’ jumped to the Big 12
Austin American-Statesman: How Deion Sanders’ move to Colorado is like Buffs’ return to Big 12
Dallas Morning News: Big 12 poaching Colorado won’t destroy Pac-12, but adding Arizona could have domino effect
Frogs O’ War: Baseball: Baylor transfer Blake Rogers commits to TCU
Frogs O’ War: 2023 TCU Football Preview: Safeties
Frogs O’ War: TCU Football 2023 Opponent Preview: Colorado Buffaloes
The Smoking Musket: Bruce Irvin to be inducted into WVU Sports Hall of Fame and we’re officially on Pac-12 packwatch
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Was I cheated out of winning a pickle juice chugging contest? An SB Nation investigation
SB Nation: How the USWNT can qualify for the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup
SB Nation: NFL roster refresh 2023
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas’ Julien Alfred is a Big 12 MVP.
The Big 12 announced its 2022-23 Athletes of the Year.— Killer Frogs (@Killer_Frogs) August 1, 2023
TCU Football’s Max Duggan was named the Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year.
Texas Track and Field’s Julien Alfred was named the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year.https://t.co/wu29vJDeUv via @BarryRLewis
Loading comments...