 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy land on Maxwell Award watch list

Plus: Julien Alfred earns the highest Big 12 praise

By Xander Peters
/ new
Syndication: USA TODAY Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two Texas Longhorns landed on this year’s Maxwell Award watch list.

That includes redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns returning quarterback, and junior Xavier Worthy, who will be a returning starter for his second year.

Both Ewers and Worthy have also been projected as future NFL Draft first round picks.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

247Sports: Texas 2023 Fall Camp Preview: Three position battles to watch, x-factors and questions heading into camp

247Sports: Texas Longhorns 2023 fall camp depth chart projection

247Sports: To win big in 2023, Longhorns must answer these five questions as fall camp begins

Inside Texas: The Steve Sarkisian offensive glossary

Inside Texas: Longhorn football players explain how the Texas One Fund has positively affected their UT experience

Inside Texas: Four-down territory explores breakout players, future leaders, and program trajectory

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

How Texas fared in the 2023 MLB Draft

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Megathread: Tracking Texas’ initial Aug. 1 contact of rising juniors

247Sports: The Stampede: Where Texas recruiting stands after a busy summer

247Sports: Elite 2025 edge rusher Chad Woodfork high on Texas early

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian’s ‘never gonna settle’ recruiting philosophy

Inside Texas: Solomon Williams: ‘I didn’t really know what to expect, but it blew my expectations out of the water’

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Colorado regents offer clues on why Buffs’ jumped to the Big 12

Austin American-Statesman: How Deion Sanders’ move to Colorado is like Buffs’ return to Big 12

Dallas Morning News: Big 12 poaching Colorado won’t destroy Pac-12, but adding Arizona could have domino effect

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: Baylor transfer Blake Rogers commits to TCU

Frogs O’ War: 2023 TCU Football Preview: Safeties

Frogs O’ War: TCU Football 2023 Opponent Preview: Colorado Buffaloes

The Smoking Musket: Bruce Irvin to be inducted into WVU Sports Hall of Fame and we’re officially on Pac-12 packwatch

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Was I cheated out of winning a pickle juice chugging contest? An SB Nation investigation

SB Nation: How the USWNT can qualify for the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup

SB Nation: NFL roster refresh 2023

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

  • Texas’ Julien Alfred is a Big 12 MVP.

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...