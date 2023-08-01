WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s first preseason camp press conference

In what is becoming a routine for Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian entering his third preseason camp on the Forty Acres, the third-year leader of the program addressed the excitement of the coming football season while providing an update on the status of the Longhorns with the first practice of preseason camp looming on Wednesday.

“I think for all of us, there’s nothing like the start of football season, just the atmosphere, the temperature of what’s going on around the country. I think everybody looks forward to this time of the year, especially coming out of the low from the sporting world in July — getting getting ready for football season’s exciting,” Sarkisian said.

“Clearly we are we’re excited about our team. I think that as we went through the offseason program of winter conditioning, spring practice, our summer training, I think that our team has built a culture that we’re excited about. Clearly we like the talent on our team, but when you start putting that together with staff continuity, the veteran players on our roster. and then the the influx of the newcomers, we’ve built something here that we’re excited about. Ultimately, we have to go out and play and that’s what’s going to define us is by the way we play and the way we perform.”