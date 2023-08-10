Five-star edge Colin Simmons commits to Texas over LSU, Miami

The 2024 class for the Texas Longhorns continues to add elite talent to the fold with the commitment of blue-chip defender Collin Simmons on Thursday over the LSU Tigers and Miami Hurricanes in an announcement carried live at his high school.

In a decision that came down to the final minutes, Simmons said he chose Texas because he believes the Longhorns give him the best chance to take care of his family.

Instant-impact edge rushers do not come along every cycle, so to have Simmons in state and locking up his services was a vital win for the Longhorns. The No. 1 player in the state boasted 45 offers, including Georgia and Texas A&M. In June, Simmons made three visits — to Tuscaloosa with Alabama, to Coral Gables with Miami, and to the Forty Acres as a part of a big blowout weekend for official visitors.

Simmons added one final visit to the list — an unofficial visit to LSU at the end of July, just before scheduling his commitment to take place as a part of Duncanville’s media day.

The 6’3, 225-pound edge out of Duncanville burst onto the scene as a sophomore, earning all-district honors in District 11-6A as a part of a dynamic defense for the Panthers. He raised the ceiling in his junior campaign, being named the TSWA Defensive Player of the Year and helping lead Duncanville to an undefeated 6A State Championship.

Simmons becomes the top-ranked player in the Texas class, jumping blue-chip running back Jerrick Gibson for the honor.

The No. 8 player overall, the No. 1 edge rusher, and No. 1 player in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite, Simmons represents not only adding a day-one difference maker, but a massive head-to-head SEC recruiting win over LSU. If Texas can hold onto his pledge, Simmons becomes the highest-rated edge rusher/defensive end since Jackson Jeffcoat in the 2010 class during Mack Brown’s tenure.

His addition pushes Texas up to No. 17 in the 247Sports team rankings, just behind USC and Auburn.

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

Simmons possesses a muscular, athletic frame at 6’3, 225 pounds and he still has plenty of room to continue filling out physically. Has been extremely productive and impactful as a defender for a loaded Duncanville squad. Has been named his district’s MVP for the past two years and during that time he accumulated 34.5 sacks and 33 TFLs (number of TFLs for 2021 unknown). Simmons broke the school sack record in 2022 with 22.5 on the way to helping Duncanville win a state championship. Comfortable working out of a two-point or three-point stance on the edge. Shows very good ball get-off and burst at the snap of the football. Immediately puts pressure on offensive linemen with his ability to close distance in a hurry. Possesses the ability to dip his shoulder and bend as he runs the arc as a pass rusher. Flashes the ability to covert speed to power as a rusher. Does a solid job of using hands instead solely depending on his athleticism. Simmons is a finisher when he gets into the backfield and the production backs it up. You see teams regularly try to send a back as help against him in pass protection and it just doesn’t matter. Shows great awareness to get his hands up against quick passes and screens when he knows he isn’t going to be able to get to the quarterback. Batted down 13 passes (!!!) in 2022. Shows on tape he can be disruptive against the run regardless if you run away or at him. He is athletic enough to run down plays from the backside and he is strong and savvy enough to disrupt pullers and set the edge on the frontside. Simmons possesses some scary closing speed for his size in pursuit of the ball. Simmons is considered the nation’s top edge prospect for a reason and it shows from snap to snap on tape. He possesses the potential to be an absolute menace at the next level and be the kind of player that coordinators have to game plan for each week. He’s a future Sunday player as long as he arrives on campus with the right mindset and work ethic.