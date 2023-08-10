Reacts Survey: Conference Realignment

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

By the time this survey is published, more conference realignment news will probably have dropped. But while we wait on what the ACC decides to do to bolster their conference, which realignment moves have been the most surprising to you?

A year after seeming dead in the water, Brett Yormark and the Big 12 have fought to stay alive and recently added three teams from the Pac-12 in Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten pillaged Oregon and Washington from the Pac-12 and will have 18 teams in the conference starting in 2024. Might be time to rename the conference?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/VTP5LK/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back later in the week for the results!