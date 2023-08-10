Texas releases 2023-24 non-conference basketball schedule

The second year at the Moody Center, and the first under new head coach Rodney Terry, will feature nine home games for the Texas Longhorns with headlining trips to Madison Square Garden, Houston, and Milwaukee, according to the non-conference schedule released by the school on Thursday.

With the dates and times of the Big 12 schedule to be determined as the Longhorns prepare for the program’s final season in the conference, the best non-conference games will occur away from the friendly confines of the Moody Center.

Texas opens the season with home games against Incarnate Word, Delaware State, and Rice before traveling to New York City for two games in the Empire Classic against opponents to be determined. UConn, Indiana, and Louisville are the three other programs participating in the event. Home games against Wyoming and Texas State follow before a trip to face Marquette and former head coach Shaka Smart in Milwaukee for the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle — arguably the most intriguing non-conference matchup.

A brief return to Austin features a game against Houston Christian prior to a trip to Houston to face LSU at the Toyota Center. The non-conference schedule concludes with three straight home games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UNC Greensboro, and UTA.