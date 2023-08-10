Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers named among Top 10 players in 2023 CFP race

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has received hype after hype after hype this offseason. And rightfully so – the guy has generational arm talent and poise beyond his years.
ESPN has joined the gaggle of Ewers Truthers, naming the redshirt sophomore to their list of Top 10 players in the College Football Playoff race, at no. 9 overall.
From ESPN: “Ewers showed flashes of greatness throughout the 2022 campaign, but he also made plenty of head scratching plays as well. Some of the biggest spots of the game were the toughest for him, including the fourth quarter and third downs. With Texas entering their final season in the Big 12, the Longhorns are hoping to make it a special one. That’ll ride on Ewers’ shoulders, where Arch Manning is looking over, waiting in the wings to be called upon if things go sideways.”
- Watch list SZN.
Jaylan Ford has been named to the Butkus Award watch list @Jaylanfxrd pic.twitter.com/WByQIwd5HI— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 10, 2023
