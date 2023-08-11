Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Savion Red to miss ‘a couple of weeks’ after shoulder sprain

Texas Longhorns sophomore running back Savion Red is expected to miss several weeks after suffering a shoulder sprain, head coach Steve Sarkisian said in an update this week.
Texas HC Steve Sarkisian says Savion Red has a sprained shoulder and that “he’ll be down here for a couple of weeks.” @InsideTexas— Joe Cook (@josephcook89) August 11, 2023
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Jaylan Ford is already living up to the Butkus Award Watch List hype.
The Butkus Award is given to the best LB in the nation and Jaylan Ford challenges himself every day to become that— Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) August 11, 2023
"At the end of practice I have to reflect upon myself...did I practice being the best linebacker in the country?"#HookEm | #Texas https://t.co/RXLbtkWpbW pic.twitter.com/IpG9qqqIta
