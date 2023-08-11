Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Savion Red to miss ‘a couple of weeks’ after shoulder sprain

Texas Longhorns sophomore running back Savion Red is expected to miss several weeks after suffering a shoulder sprain, head coach Steve Sarkisian said in an update this week.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian says Savion Red has a sprained shoulder and that “he’ll be down here for a couple of weeks.” @InsideTexas — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) August 11, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Teammates sing the praises of Johntay Cook

247Sports: Morning Brew: Ewers has transformed his body, now trying to help transform a football team

247Sports: 30 Days Away from Alabama: Crimson Tide fall camp Q&A with John Talty of Bama247

Inside Texas: Texas team intel ahead of first August scrimmage

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

What the commitment of No. 1 edge Colin Simmons means for Texas

Reacts Results: Oregon and Washington’s move to the Big Ten surprises the College Football world

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Blue-chip buzz: Williams Nwaneri latest; Texas 5-star hunting; Michigan working to pull Top247 DB from South

247Sports: Family and familiarity at the heart of 5-star Colin Simmons’ commitment to Texas

247Sports: The Huddle: Notes on the impact of landing five-star EDGE Colin Simmons

Inside Texas: Recruiting Humidor: Latest from top 2024 targets after the Simmons pledge, 2025s on notice

Inside Texas: The Ride: Recapping the Colin Simmons commitment and the recruiting roller coaster

Inside Texas: Texas five-star commit Colin Simmons talks commitment, recruiting, and family

Inside Texas: Texas has top targets remaining with #AllGasNoBrakes momentum

Inside Texas: Recruits React: Texas commits react to Colin Simmons to Austin

Inside Texas: Monica McCarley, mother of Colin Simmons, on Steve Sarkisian: ‘He is my guy!’

Inside Texas: Among five-star commitments to Texas, Colin Simmons is in elite company

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: 2023 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: Kansas State

The Smoking Musket: WATCH: DougityDog returns with CJ Donaldson highlight video

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: C.J. Stroud threw an interception, and that’s perfectly fine

SB Nation: This Jordan Addison preseason catch was so unreal that refs didn’t think it was possible

SB Nation: Brett Favre to remain a defendant in ongoing civil case involving misspent welfare money

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Jaylan Ford is already living up to the Butkus Award Watch List hype.