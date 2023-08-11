Five-star SG Cam Scott commits to Texas

New head coach Rodney Terry won a recruiting battle against his former boss when the Texas Longhorns landed a commitment from Lexington (S.C.) shooting guard Cam Scott over Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels and a handful of other contenders.

— Fanatic Perspective (@Fan_Prspective) August 11, 2023

“I chose Texas because I felt it was the right place for me to grow the right way,” Scott told On3. “Allowing me to come in and make mistakes that I will learn from in a comfortable organization that I have full trust in.”

Friday’s decision by Scott featured Texas overcoming the shooting guard’s other finalists, too — Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, and South Carolina. The 6’5, 165-pounder has an official visit planned to the Forty Acres for late November, but made his announcement after an official visit to Eugene in early June. Scott held offers from 19 total programs, including Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas Tech.

A consensus five-star prospect, Scott is ranked as the No. 24 player nationally and the No. 5 shooting guard, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the first commitment for the Longhorns in the 2024 recruiting class as Terry and his staff get deep into their first full cycle.